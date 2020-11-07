Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.35

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.35 and last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 63224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.32.

CERV has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $165.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.60.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

