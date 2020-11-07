CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Gap Down to $0.45

CGX Energy Inc (CVE:OYL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.38. CGX Energy shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 7,428 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $89.95 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.39.

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CGX Energy Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. As of April 6, 2018, it held interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

