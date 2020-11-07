ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ChampionX from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.