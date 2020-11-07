ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChemoCentryx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.10.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 252.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

