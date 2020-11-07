Chesapeake Utilities Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities has raised its dividend by 31.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years.

CPK opened at $98.81 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.20.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

