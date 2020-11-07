Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.60 price objective on the stock.

CD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solution in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.