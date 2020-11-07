Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.79.

Shares of CHP.UN stock opened at C$12.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.67. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$10.58 and a one year high of C$15.14.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

