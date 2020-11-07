Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.30-18.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.55. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$158.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.83 billion.Cigna also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 18.30-18.60 EPS.

NYSE CI opened at $201.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.08. Cigna has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.10.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,569. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

