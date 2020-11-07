Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

C opened at $42.71 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.