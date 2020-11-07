CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.18.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,931 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $150.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.54. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

