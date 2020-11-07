CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNHI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Melius upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

CNHI stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $11.31.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 86.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

