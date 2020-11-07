Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.18

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 14988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

CCLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Coca-Cola Amatil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

About Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

