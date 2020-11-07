Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.55 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.16.

CCEP stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 5.4%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 56,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

