Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Cogent Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.78.

CCOI opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 125.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.05. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.05%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $60,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $383,613. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

