Cohen & Steers, Inc. Announces None Dividend of $1.39 (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) announced a None dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 1.39 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
CNS opened at $59.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.24. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $78.23.
Cohen & Steers Company Profile
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
