Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $83.03 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $85.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.96. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $92,375.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $609,248.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,767 shares of company stock worth $21,261,299 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Truist raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

