Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) versus Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) Head-To-Head Review

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group -4.95% -4.97% -1.29% Worksport N/A N/A -97.46%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Commercial Vehicle Group and Worksport, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Worksport 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.72%. Given Commercial Vehicle Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Commercial Vehicle Group is more favorable than Worksport.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Worksport’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group $901.24 million 0.24 $15.78 million $0.51 13.14 Worksport $1.93 million 3.86 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

Commercial Vehicle Group has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Worksport shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 3.58, meaning that its share price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats Worksport on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets. It also offers trim systems and components for the interior of cabs, including vinyl or cloth-covered appliquÃ©s, armrests, map pocket compartments, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; headliners/wall panels; storage systems; floor covering systems; sleeper bunks; grab handles and armrests; privacy curtains; and plastics decorating and finishing products. In addition, this segment provides cab structures and sleeper boxes; mirrors, wipers, and controls; and electro-mechanical and cable assembly manufacturing services to customers, including box builds, complex rack and stack assemblies, and multi-cabinet control cabinets with power distribution and cabling. The Global Seating segment offers seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static, bus, and military seats, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); office seating products; and seats, parts, and components for the aftermarket. The company supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; medium-and heavy-construction vehicle market; and military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment, and off-road recreational markets. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers Worksport Tri Fold, a soft folding tonneau cover; Worksport Smart Fold, a rear smart latch system; Worksport Quad-Fold, a vinyl wrapped tonneau cover to fold in four sections; and Worksport Forte GEN2 tonneau covers. It markets and sells its products through wholesalers, third-party online retailers, distributors, and dealer networks. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in August 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

