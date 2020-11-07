Comparing EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) and inTEST (NASDAQ:INTT)

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) and inTEST (NYSE:INTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EXFO and inTEST, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXFO 0 5 1 0 2.17 inTEST 0 0 0 0 N/A

EXFO currently has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.82%. Given EXFO’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EXFO is more favorable than inTEST.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of EXFO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of inTEST shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of EXFO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of inTEST shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EXFO and inTEST’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXFO $265.58 million 0.56 -$9.54 million ($0.03) -89.33 inTEST $60.66 million 0.85 $2.32 million $0.34 14.47

inTEST has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EXFO. EXFO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than inTEST, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

EXFO has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, inTEST has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EXFO and inTEST’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXFO -3.59% -2.17% -1.25% inTEST 0.75% 3.68% 2.72%

Summary

inTEST beats EXFO on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc. provides test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile communications service providers, web-scale operators, and network equipment. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms. The company also provides lab and manufacturing testing network protocol testing products, network simulation and load testing products, optical benchtop kits, optical communication analyzers, optical light sources, optical power meters, optical spectrum analyzers, switch and utility modules, test platforms, variable attenuators, tunable filters, optical component testers, and tunable sources; and service assurance products, such as fiber monitoring, network probe, network topology management, monitoring and troubleshooting, RAN optimization, and real-time analytics. In addition, it offers mobile portfolio that consists of network simulators and optical radio frequency test solutions for turning up and troubleshooting fiber-based mobile networks; PC-centric and open-ended platforms with cloud-based software applications; and Internet protocol assurance services, as well as monitoring services for 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G mobile networks. The company sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. EXFO Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in QuÃ©bec City, Canada.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream products that are used in the semi market as a stand-alone temperature management tool, or in various electronic test applications; ThermoChambers; Thermal Platforms; Thermonics temperature conditioning products that provide tempered gas or fluid to enable customers to maintain desired thermal conditions within their tool or process; and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems for annealing, bonding, brazing, curing, forging, heat treating, melting, shrink-fitting, soldering, and testing. The EMS segment provides in2, Cobal, and LS series manipulators that hold various test heads and enable an operator to reposition a test head for alternate use with various probers or handlers on a test floor; and docking hardware products, which protect the interface contacts and ensure proper repeatable and precise alignment between the test head's interface board and the prober's probing assembly or the handler's test socket. This segment also offers tester interfaces that provide electrical connections between the tester and the wafer prober or integrated circuit (IC) handler to carry the electrical signals between the tester and the probe card on the prober or the test socket on the handler. Its products are used in production testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs in back-end testing by semiconductor manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor test subcontractors, third-party foundries, test and assembly providers, and original equipment manufacturers. inTEST Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

