Comparing Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) & Bogen Communications International (NYSE:BOGN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) and Bogen Communications International (OTCMKTS:BOGN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fabrinet and Bogen Communications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fabrinet 6.91% 12.87% 9.02% Bogen Communications International N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Fabrinet and Bogen Communications International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fabrinet $1.64 billion 1.50 $113.48 million $3.14 21.17 Bogen Communications International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than Bogen Communications International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Fabrinet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fabrinet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.3% of Bogen Communications International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Fabrinet has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bogen Communications International has a beta of -3.57, suggesting that its share price is 457% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fabrinet and Bogen Communications International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fabrinet 0 2 5 0 2.71 Bogen Communications International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fabrinet presently has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.79%. Given Fabrinet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fabrinet is more favorable than Bogen Communications International.

Summary

Fabrinet beats Bogen Communications International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing. Its products include switching products, including reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths, speeds, and over various distances. The company's products also comprise tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. In addition, it provides solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used in semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. Further, the company designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, laser components, and substrates; and other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. It serves original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices, and sensors. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Bogen Communications International Company Profile

Bogen Communications International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells telecommunications software and related hardware primarily in Europe and the Middle East. It also offers services and support for its software and hardware. The company is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

