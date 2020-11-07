Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.15-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.23.

NYSE ED opened at $77.80 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

