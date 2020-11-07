Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $203.00 price objective on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.37.

STZ stock opened at $185.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $208.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

