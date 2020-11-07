Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ROAD. Stephens cut shares of Construction Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Construction Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.94.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 195,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $3,870,794.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,463. 63.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1,070.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private infrastructure projects. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and liquid asphalt cement.

