Contrasting Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) & Helmerich & Payne (NASDAQ:HP)

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oasis Midstream Partners and Helmerich & Payne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Helmerich & Payne 3 9 8 0 2.25

Helmerich & Payne has a consensus target price of $22.59, indicating a potential upside of 49.14%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Oasis Midstream Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Oasis Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.3%. Helmerich & Payne pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Oasis Midstream Partners pays out 63.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Helmerich & Payne pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Helmerich & Payne has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Helmerich & Payne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners $410.19 million 0.76 $122.12 million $3.41 2.72 Helmerich & Payne $2.80 billion 0.58 -$33.66 million $1.75 8.66

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Helmerich & Payne. Oasis Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helmerich & Payne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Helmerich & Payne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners 2.50% 16.58% 8.16% Helmerich & Payne -17.81% 0.61% 0.42%

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Helmerich & Payne on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Oasis Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

