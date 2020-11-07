Contrasting Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) & TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO)

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail -3.15% 15.92% 4.75% TELA Bio -2.44% -17.17% -4.89%

87.8% of Qurate Retail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Qurate Retail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qurate Retail and TELA Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $13.46 billion 0.25 -$456.00 million $1.93 4.21 TELA Bio $329.48 million 0.14 $2.30 million N/A N/A

TELA Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qurate Retail.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Qurate Retail and TELA Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 0 3 2 0 2.40 TELA Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qurate Retail currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 32.23%. Given Qurate Retail’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Qurate Retail is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats TELA Bio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About TELA Bio

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company acts as a bridge between brand owners and consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment, and other health and wellness products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform. ECMOHO Limited is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. ECMOHO Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

