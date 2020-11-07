CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CorVel stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. CorVel has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.77.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $181,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 910,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,495,421.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $38,490.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,721,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,607,981.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,649 shares of company stock worth $10,490,126 in the last three months. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. CWM LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 28.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CorVel by 61.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

