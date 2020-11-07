Cowen Cuts Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Price Target to $28.00

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRQ. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.54 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A P. Shukis sold 1,814 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $42,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,128 shares in the company, valued at $616,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,995 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $47,939.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,859.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 9.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.