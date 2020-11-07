Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €5.10 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.95 ($5.82).

ETR CBK opened at €3.99 ($4.69) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of €6.83 ($8.04). The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 34.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of €4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.17.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

