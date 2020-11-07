Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$140.00” Price Target for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.00.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $123.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $127.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 156.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $632,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.