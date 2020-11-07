Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST) Price Target Raised to GBX 290

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Monday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 267.20 ($3.49).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) stock opened at GBX 260.60 ($3.40) on Tuesday. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 524 ($6.85). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 217.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 223.74. The company has a market cap of $507.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 4.39.

In other news, insider Sharon Flood bought 11,433 shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £19,779.09 ($25,841.51). Also, insider Iain Ferguson bought 25,000 shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £42,250 ($55,199.90).

About Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

