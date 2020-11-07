CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,630,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,563,000 after purchasing an additional 164,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 147,782 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 596,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 8,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $779,775.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at $642,869.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $263,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,056.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,743. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRSP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $102.66 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.45.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

