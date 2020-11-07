Critical Analysis: Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) & RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL)

Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Obic has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 3.88, suggesting that its stock price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Obic and RumbleON, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obic 0 1 1 0 2.50 RumbleON 0 0 0 0 N/A

RumbleON has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 93.07%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Obic.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Obic and RumbleON’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RumbleON $840.63 million 0.12 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -1.18

Obic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleON.

Profitability

This table compares Obic and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obic N/A N/A N/A RumbleON -7.79% -318.58% -38.16%

Summary

RumbleON beats Obic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Obic Company Profile

OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

