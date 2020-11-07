Critical Contrast: Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) vs. Diadexus (NASDAQ:DDXSQ)

Diadexus (OTCMKTS:DDXSQ) and Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Diadexus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Diadexus has a beta of -2.37, indicating that its stock price is 337% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diadexus and Theravance Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diadexus N/A N/A N/A Theravance Biopharma -351.55% N/A -50.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diadexus and Theravance Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diadexus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Theravance Biopharma $73.41 million 14.63 -$236.46 million ($4.25) -3.95

Diadexus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Theravance Biopharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Diadexus and Theravance Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diadexus 0 0 0 0 N/A Theravance Biopharma 0 0 6 0 3.00

Theravance Biopharma has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 98.53%. Given Theravance Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Theravance Biopharma is more favorable than Diadexus.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma beats Diadexus on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diadexus

Diadexus, Inc., a diagnostics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular diagnostic products addressing needs in cardiovascular disease. Its products include PLAC ELISA Test and the PLAC Activity Test that are designed to provide information on traditional risk factors, such as cholesterol levels to help identify individuals at risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke. The company's PLAC ELISA Test is an aid in predicting risk for coronary heart disease (CHD) and ischemic strokes associated with atherosclerosis; and PLAC Test for Lp-PLA2 (lipoprotein-associated phospholipase A2) Activity is used in conjunction with clinical evaluation and patient risk assessment as an aid in predicting risk of CHD in patients with no prior history of cardiovascular events. Its pipeline of proprietary biomarkers comprises proADM, proET-1, and proANP for the treatment of heart failure. The company markets its products to various national and regional clinical reference laboratories and hospitals in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company is based in Poway, California. On June 13, 2016, Diadexus, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. In addition, the company's product portfolio also comprise Ampreloxetine, an investigational norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor that has completed Phase III study for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; TD-8236, an investigational, inhaled lung-selective pan-JAK inhibitor, which is Phase II clinical study for treatment of a range of inflammatory diseases; and TD-5202, an investigational, orally administered, gut-selective, irreversible JAK3 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical study for treatment of inflammatory intestinal diseases. Further, it offers TRELEGY ELLIPTA for the treatment of COPD; Velusetrag, an oral and investigational medicine for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and Selective 5-HT4 Agonist for treatment of gastrointestinal motility disorders. It has a licensing and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc., Mylan Ireland Limited, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Alfasigma S.p.A, Trek Therapeutics, PBC, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

