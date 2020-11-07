Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.02

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $43.02, with a volume of 372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIHY. Main First Bank upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

