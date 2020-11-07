CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,779 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its position in CVS Health by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

CVS opened at $64.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

