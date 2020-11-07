CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised shares of CyberArk Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.94.
CyberArk Software stock opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.89. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 24.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $619,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,474,000 after purchasing an additional 88,750 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
