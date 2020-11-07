CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised shares of CyberArk Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.94.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.89. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 24.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $619,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,474,000 after purchasing an additional 88,750 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

