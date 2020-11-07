Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.10.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,352 shares of company stock worth $2,924,726. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 336.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.