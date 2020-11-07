Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DADA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of DADA opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $37.38.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $187.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,766,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 396,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the period. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

