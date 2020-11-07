Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 94,069 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants comprises 1.8% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.30% of Darden Restaurants worth $39,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 63.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 228.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Argus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.91.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

