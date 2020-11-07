Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) (CVE:DM) Trading Down 10%

Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) (CVE:DM)’s share price fell 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 432,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,621,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

In related news, Director Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 331,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$51,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,510,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,319,050.

Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) Company Profile (CVE:DM)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data and artificial intelligence services in Canada and Korea. Its product is NexaIntelligence, a social-media discovery and monitoring platform to extract actionable insights out of discussions to inform decision-making. The company is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

