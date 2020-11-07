DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on DCP. Mizuho lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

