Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 110.23% and a net margin of 20.59%.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $34.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.30%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

DKL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

