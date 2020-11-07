Delek US (NYSE:DK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. Delek US has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $775.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

