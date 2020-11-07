Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $439.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.45 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 45.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.