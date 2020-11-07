Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GVC (LON:GVC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,281 ($16.74) price objective on the stock.

GVC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GVC in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,220 ($15.94) target price for the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,082.17 ($14.14).

GVC stock opened at GBX 994.60 ($12.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 990.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 832.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67. GVC has a 52 week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

