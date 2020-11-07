Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €53.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.43 ($51.09).

DWNI stock opened at €46.24 ($54.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.57. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

