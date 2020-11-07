Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO Sells $91,342.00 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $91,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.27% and a negative return on equity of 79.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

