Dillistone Group Plc (DSG.L) (LON:DSG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.00

Dillistone Group Plc (DSG.L) (LON:DSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 10116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84.

Dillistone Group Plc (DSG.L) (LON:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.45) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services for the recruitment industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers FileFinder, a solution for executive search firms and to in-house executive search and sourcing teams; GatedTalent, a platform that connects executives to retained executive search firms; and ISV.online that supplies skills testing software and services to the United Kingdom recruitment industry, as well as Voyager, which includes Voyager Infinity that offers recruitment software and Voyager Mid-Office that provides pay and bill solutions.

