Dillistone Group Plc (DSG.L) (LON:DSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.00

Dillistone Group Plc (DSG.L) (LON:DSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 10116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The firm has a market cap of $3.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.58.

Dillistone Group Plc (DSG.L) (LON:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.45) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services for the recruitment industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers FileFinder, a solution for executive search firms and to in-house executive search and sourcing teams; GatedTalent, a platform that connects executives to retained executive search firms; and ISV.online that supplies skills testing software and services to the United Kingdom recruitment industry, as well as Voyager, which includes Voyager Infinity that offers recruitment software and Voyager Mid-Office that provides pay and bill solutions.

