Dios Exploration Inc. (DOS.V) (CVE:DOS) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Dios Exploration Inc. (DOS.V) (CVE:DOS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. Dios Exploration Inc. (DOS.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 197,541 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00.

Dios Exploration Inc. (DOS.V) Company Profile (CVE:DOS)

Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. It holds interests in various projects that cover 624 mining claims in James Bay. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

