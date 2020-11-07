Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.80

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 914724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 72.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 101,112 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $175,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

