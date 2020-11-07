Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.80

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 914724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 72.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 101,112 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $175,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit